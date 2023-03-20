Record shows and Rubik’s Cubes

Geoff and Jon’s Record Show returns to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this weekend
Jon Teichman and MK DiVirgilio join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Jon Teichman and MK DiVirgilio join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff and Jon’s Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Thursday-Sunday.

Jon Teichman stops by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the growing popularity of the shows in their ten-year run, vinyl record care, and what to expect at the weekend-long sale, plus MK DiVirgilio returns to attempt to solve a Rubik’s Cube in the span of the show.

But first, stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today checks in on Michigan college sports.

Now, back to records.

Teichman has been hosting record sales at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for the last ten years and says he never runs out of something to talk about or show off.

He and his partner actively collect records, so there’s something new at every show.

Browse through thousands of vinyl records that span genres and generations during the brewery’s normal hours Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26.

Jon Teichman's vinyl record show is back for the 10th year at Ore Dock Brewing Co. March 23-26.

Teichman says his vinyl records are in good shape and should be ready to play upon purchase.

He shares tips for keeping up with your records, just in case.

Caring for your vinyl records.

Teichman feels like this will be his best record show yet!

You can also find books, posters, CDs, cassette tapes, t-shirts, and other pop culture items at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show.

Check out the vinyl record show at the Ore Dock this weekend.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow
The Lakers’ Maddie Bradford (10) works to get up a shot while defended by Jaycee Larson.
Baraga girls fall in state championship game
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Wildcats Drop Heartbreaker in Mason Cup Finals
NMU loses in overtime of CCHA Mason Cup Championship

Latest News

Records and Rubik's Cubes on Upper Michigan Today
Records and Rubik's Cubes on Upper Michigan Today
Jon Teichman and his records on Upper Michigan Today.
Record care and Rubik's Cubes
Jon Teichman talks about the upcoming vinyl record show on Upper Michigan Today.
Ore Dock Vinyl Record Show
Upper Michigan Today Monday, March 20
Upper Michigan Today Monday, March 20