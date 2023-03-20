Record shows and Rubik’s Cubes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff and Jon’s Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Thursday-Sunday.

Jon Teichman stops by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the growing popularity of the shows in their ten-year run, vinyl record care, and what to expect at the weekend-long sale, plus MK DiVirgilio returns to attempt to solve a Rubik’s Cube in the span of the show.

But first, stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today checks in on Michigan college sports.

Now, back to records.

Teichman has been hosting record sales at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for the last ten years and says he never runs out of something to talk about or show off.

He and his partner actively collect records, so there’s something new at every show.

Browse through thousands of vinyl records that span genres and generations during the brewery’s normal hours Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26.

Teichman says his vinyl records are in good shape and should be ready to play upon purchase.

He shares tips for keeping up with your records, just in case.

Caring for your vinyl records.

Teichman feels like this will be his best record show yet!

You can also find books, posters, CDs, cassette tapes, t-shirts, and other pop culture items at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show.

Check out the vinyl record show at the Ore Dock this weekend.

