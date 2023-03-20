NMU prepares for opening of new restaurant

Hospitality Management student and Head Chef Orion Ingmire said he’s excited to be in the new space.
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Northern Center, you’ll find the new NMU Teaching Kitchen. This is where Hospitality Management students prepare meals for a new restaurant.

“It’s really a good time to be the first person in a kitchen, in a space like this, and have the capacity to make decisions about what goes where and how the flow is going to be set up and how everything’s going to work because what we do here sets the precedent for the next few years,” Ingmire said.

NMU’s previous student-run restaurant in the Jacobetti Complex was known as Chez Nous.

Associate Professor for Hospitality Management Loganne Glendening said this restaurant provides a unique learning experience.

“Not only have we had the opportunity to open a brand-new restaurant and develop all of the processes that need to go with it,” Glendening said. “But we’ve also developed a 4-course menu that provides multiple options for each diner throughout their experience.”

Glendening said she’s proud of the passion the students bring to the restaurant.

“I think one of the things I’m most proud of about this year’s menu is actually going to be the vegan options provided on it, and not just the vegan options, but the number of gluten-free options, the number of dairy-free and how we really paid attention to allergens on this menu to try and make sure that there was going to be something in each category for any individual who came into our establishment,” Glendening said.

The restaurant will be open to the public for the first time Wednesday, March 22. Seating options are available at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

You can reserve a table online, or walk in and sit at the bar up to 7:15 p.m.

You can find the NMU Teaching Kitchen’s menu here.

