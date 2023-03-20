NMU explores Open Educational Resources program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’S Lydia M. Olson Library is looking to make materials more affordable for students.

The library, along with the Center for Teaching and Learning, is exploring the use of Open Educational Resources, which are materials that are available for free or little cost to students or teachers.

Lydia M. Olson’s Collection Management Librarian Emera Bridger Wilson said teachers can apply for this program.

“We’ve created a two-year initiative to support faculty in switching their courses over from a traditional textbook based or purchase based course to an OER course,” Wilson said. “So, we are going to provide them a small stipend to help with the effort of creating or recreating their courses.”

Teachers who are interested in applying for this program can do so here.

