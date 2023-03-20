Munising boys’ basketball wins their regional for first time since 1954, now heads to state tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs are headed to the state tournament and this season will be one for the history books. The last time the Mustangs won the regional was in 1954 when Chuck Nebel, the grandfather of current player Kane Nebel, was on the team. Head coach for the Mustangs, Terry Kienitz, said Kane Nebel has been an important part of the team for four years.

“Kane Nebel has been a big part of this program. He has been a started for me since he was a freshman. He is a senior this year and he has been a big part of this program,” said Kienitz. “He has been a big help and for him to have and win a region final, that meant a lot to him, his family, and the community. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Nebel said there was no better feeling than winning the regional trophy and then receiving it from his grandfather on the court.

“Yeah, it was really cool. It has been kind of a talking point, you know, throughout my entire high school career. You guys have that chance to win a regional and doing it with my grandpa in the crowd and then him coming down and bringing me the trophy was such a sweet moment,” said Nebel.

The Mustangs have built a brotherhood and bond during this season, and it extends well past basketball - it’s been since they were just little kids.

“It means a lot I mean I have been playing basketball my whole life and I’ve never had the opportunity to really come this far,” said Senior Hayden Rockhill. “I mean, I play other sports like baseball and have won state championships there but not basketball. It’s different and especially to be playing with these guys my whole life. It really means the world.”

The Mustangs looks to hold off the Jeffers Jets on Tuesday in the state quarter-final. The teams meet in LakeView Arena in Negaunee at 7:00 p.m. The winner earns a trip to the Breslin Center in east Lansing for the division four semi-final.

