Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, March 17, the Michigan State Police were called to a report of a car fire on West Maple Ridge Rd.

According to police, a car was on fire in the middle of the roadway. Fire department personnel were able to extinguish the fire before the Michigan State Police arrived at the scene.

After the fire was put out, a body was found inside the burnt remains of the vehicle.

Troopers arrived on scene and notified detectives from the Negaunee Post to assist in the investigation. The Michigan State Police Marquette Forensic Lab was also called to assist.

The identity of the victim cannot be positively identified at this point and the fire remains under investigation.

Troopers were also assisted by the Tri-Township Fire Department.

