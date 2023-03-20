Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township

(WHSV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EWING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, March 17, the Michigan State Police were called to a report of a car fire on West Maple Ridge Rd.

According to police, a car was on fire in the middle of the roadway. Fire department personnel were able to extinguish the fire before the Michigan State Police arrived at the scene.

After the fire was put out, a body was found inside the burnt remains of the vehicle.

Troopers arrived on scene and notified detectives from the Negaunee Post to assist in the investigation. The Michigan State Police Marquette Forensic Lab was also called to assist.

The identity of the victim cannot be positively identified at this point and the fire remains under investigation.

Troopers were also assisted by the Tri-Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow
The Lakers’ Maddie Bradford (10) works to get up a shot while defended by Jaycee Larson.
Baraga girls fall in state championship game
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Wildcats Drop Heartbreaker in Mason Cup Finals
NMU loses in overtime of CCHA Mason Cup Championship

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer to speak at Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency 10 year anniversary
The Escape Marquette Hot Seat.
Escape Marquette open for extended hours during spring break
JoAnne Garrow of Caught Dreamin' Therapy joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
An unconventional journey to therapy services
Gas price averages fall 8 cents statewide since last week