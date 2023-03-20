Lutheran Campus Ministry to host fundraiser for spiritual pilgrimage to Scotland

Songs for the Journey fundraiser poster
Songs for the Journey fundraiser poster(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is going to Scotland this year.

Lutheran Campus Ministry is taking a group of NMU students and other adults on a spiritual pilgrimage. The group will visit Iona, Scotland from May 24 until June 3.

The group is hosting a fundraiser this Friday called Songs for the Journey to assist with travel costs. There will be singers, handbells, a Celtic fiddler, and even a bagpiper.

Organizers say the trip will give pilgrims a chance to contemplate their spirituality.

“Our purpose is to set aside this 11-day period to really go inward, to contemplate,” said Breanne Kinnunen, NMU Lutheran Campus pastor. “To listen to the voice of God within and to do that in community.”

Songs for the Journey will be this Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette at 7 p.m. A suggested donation of $15 for individuals, $30 for families, and $10 for students will be collected at the door. A dessert reception will follow the event.

