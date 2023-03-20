Lawmakers celebrate 10 year anniversary of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday marks an important 10-year anniversary for Michiganders who have served our nation.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency began veterans on March 20, 2013. Gov. Whitmer says the legacy is an important one for Michiganders.

“The MVAA does so much for our veterans,” Whitmer said. “They disperse public and private grant funds, fund emergency grants to peacetime-era veterans and expand support to underserved veteran populations. Including, women, tribal, homeless and incarcerated veterans.”

Whitmer says while it is important to recognize the work the agency has done in the last decade, there is still more the state can do to support it.

“Earlier this year in the budget that I recently introduced I proposed $750,000 to increase the number of veteran services offers so we can expand coverage in underserved and support an increased need for claims assistance for federal VA benefits,” Whitmer said.

The agency provides support for the 550,000-plus veterans, Michigan national guard members and reservists. Michigan has the 11th largest veteran population in the nation.

“Michigan has a long tradition of serving at a higher rate than almost any other state per capita. When the mission happens for this nation, it starts with Michigan,” MVAA Director Adam Hollier said.

Hollier says the agency will continue to make sure veterans have the support they need.

“For anyone you know who raised their hand and said, ‘send me’ know that we will be behind you. We will be supporting you to make sure you have everything you need to continue to serve and everything you need to live a happy and full life with your family,” Hollier said.

On Wednesday we will be hearing from U.P. Veterans Affairs Agencies on what this legacy means for the Upper Peninsula.

