Gas price averages fall 8 cents statewide since last week

The Michigan state average is down 72 cents compared to this time last year
(KAIT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan are likely seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps this week, as gas price averages have fallen 8 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, both the national, and state average now sit level with each other at $3.45 per gallon. This price is 18 cents more than this time last month but still 78 cents less than this time last year. This recent drop in price is due to a decline in the price of crude oil.

Around the Upper Peninsula, Chippewa County has the highest gas price average at $3.61 per gallon, meantime Baraga has the lowest average at $3.28 per gallon.

