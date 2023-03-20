First week of spring will bring some wet snow & milder air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A front is moving through the area this morning. Behind it, clouds will increase and skies will become cloudy. A few scattered snow showers will develop in the Keweenaw and the northcentral U.P. leading to a light dusting in those areas. The next system to bring widespread precipitation moves in tomorrow night into Wednesday. It’ll be a swath of wet snow, which clears by Wednesday midday with a chance of rain/snow mixing during the afternoon. The impacts from this system will mainly be wet slushy road conditions. Snow amounts will be low 1-3″ with 3-6″ possible in the higher elevations of the Keweenaw and Marquette county. The rest of the week looks a bit quieter and warmer.

Today: Becoming cloudy with some scattered snow showers in the west and northcentral

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 20s west and north, Low 30s south and east

Wednesday: Wet snow during the morning with rain/snow mix for the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated mixed precipitation

>Highs: Mid-30s

