Escape Marquette open for extended hours during spring break

You don’t have to escape Marquette to have a fun spring break
The Escape Marquette Hot Seat.
The Escape Marquette Hot Seat.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next Friday marks the start of spring break for students at Marquette Area Public Schools.

Escape Marquette recommends trying one of its four escape rooms or the hot seat if you don’t have vacation plans.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Escape Marquette’s Anna Hemstock and Christian Sharp to learn more about its current offerings.

You can use code TV6 to unlock $25 off your game of five or more players when you book online right now.

Escape Marquette will be open for extended hours during Marquette's spring break.

Escape Marquette is offering extended hours during spring break and will be open daily from noon to 9:00 p.m.

If you don’t want to commit 60 minutes to gameplay, you can test your luck and wit in the hot seat.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon attempts to solve two puzzles in under two minutes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon attempts to solve Escape Marquette's hot seat.

The hot seat is $5 per person, per attempt and does not require reservations.

All other rooms at Escape Marquette require a reservation and can be booked at escapemarquette.com.

