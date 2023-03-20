Cool spring start with flurries, rain/snow mix before mild weekend turn

Tonight: Scattered clouds with flurries over the north wind belts; northeast winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: 0s/20 (coldest inland, less cold nearshore)

Tuesday: Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow spreading south to north in the evening; east winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow early then becoming mixed rain/snow in the afternoon; milder but breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow south; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

