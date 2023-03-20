Cool spring start with flurries, rain/snow mix before mild weekend turn
Series of Northern Plains systems to brush wintry mixed showers over the U.P. before drying out Thursday.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with flurries over the north wind belts; northeast winds 5-10 mph
>Lows: 0s/20 (coldest inland, less cold nearshore)
Tuesday: Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow spreading south to north in the evening; east winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow early then becoming mixed rain/snow in the afternoon; milder but breezy
>Highs: 40
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow south; seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 40
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
>Highs: 30s
