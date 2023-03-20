An unconventional journey to therapy services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers growing out of a black hole: that’s how Therapist JoAnne Garrow describes the inception of her business, Caught Dreamin’ Therapy.

What started as an artsy t-shirt business took a natural turn into mental health services.

Garrow talks about that journey on Upper Michigan Today episode 249.

Meet Therapist JoAnne Garrow and hear how her t-shirt business took a natural turn into therapy services.

Caught Dreamin’ has a staff of two full-time therapists and two part-time therapists.

It offers traditional mental health therapy for teens and adults, Brainspotting, and Gypsy Tarot Card readings.

Garrow says tarot readings are a creative way to get clients to open up, however, she doesn’t overlap the readings with a typical therapy session unless asked by a client.

Caught Dreamin' offers traditional therapy services, plus creative ways for clients to open up.

Garrow offers a tarot reading to UMT’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson and explains what your session might look like.

JoAnne Garrow gives Tia and Elizabeth a Gypsy Tarot Card reading.

You can learn more about Caught Dreamin’ and its therapy services, and book an appointment, at caughtdreamintherapy.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.