An unconventional journey to therapy services

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers growing out of a black hole: that’s how Therapist JoAnne Garrow describes the inception of her business, Caught Dreamin’ Therapy.

What started as an artsy t-shirt business took a natural turn into mental health services.

Garrow talks about that journey on Upper Michigan Today episode 249.

Caught Dreamin’ has a staff of two full-time therapists and two part-time therapists.

It offers traditional mental health therapy for teens and adults, Brainspotting, and Gypsy Tarot Card readings.

Garrow says tarot readings are a creative way to get clients to open up, however, she doesn’t overlap the readings with a typical therapy session unless asked by a client.

Garrow offers a tarot reading to UMT’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson and explains what your session might look like.

You can learn more about Caught Dreamin’ and its therapy services, and book an appointment, at caughtdreamintherapy.com.

