Superior Fab Labs hosts inaugural Maker Fest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the hostile weather on Saturday, Houghton High School was filled with children and adults for Superior Fab Lab’s Maker Fest.

The theme for this year’s event was the Element of Making. Superior Fab Lab Organizer Jason Mack said this event is providing a hands-on opportunity to learn about a variety of items.

“You can see some different activities such as, taking engines apart and putting them back together, we have computers you can take apart and put back together,” Mack said. “So if you’ve never touched anything like this and you’re kind of curious, here’s your chance to get your hands kind of dirty, and do some things like that, we have so many stations it’s fantastic.”

Mack said he saw a need for an event like this in the community.

“Just to highlight the amazing talent here in our community, not just on the youth side, but also adults,” Mack said. “It’s amazing how many people have something they have a passion for, maybe they’ve been working on it in their garage, in their free time, and this is a way for them to maybe come out and see what other people are doing, and maybe give them an itch to start something on their own.”

Crafts were not the only thing found at Maker Fest this year. Vendors also crowded the cafeteria, adding a bit of flavor to Maker Fest.

Gabriela Solorzano, Owner of Mercado Sol said people have enjoyed her contribution.

“When I told them I would be making tamales they were very excited, because they said: ‘Oh, I haven’t had a tamale in two years, or since I moved here,’” Solorzano said. “So it’s kind of nice that you’re able to bridge different people and cultures and tastes through food.”

Mack also said they plan on bringing the Maker Fest back next year with a whole new theme.

