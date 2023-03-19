Scouts race for first place in 2023 Pinewood Derby

Derby racers waiting to see who's first.
Derby racers waiting to see who's first.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, the annual Red Buck District Pinewood Derby finals were held at the Escanaba Upper Elementary Gymnasium on Ludington Street.

From 8 a.m. until 5p.m., kindergarten through fifth-grade cub scouts raced to be number one. This competition was free to the public and every car that raced was hand built by the scouts.

Pack 3408 Cub Master Erick Kestila said this event teaches young students many skills including craftmanship.

“They have to build their own cars and then they have to race their own cars,” said Kestila. “So, it teaches them a little bit of discipline just like any sport and they have to learn about working with other people and having a great time.”

After all the final races were over, there was also an adult race.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

