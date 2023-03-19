Ore Dock Brewery hosts Books and Brews

Patrons filled the second floor of Ore Dock Brewery for Books and Brews.
Patrons filled the second floor of Ore Dock Brewery for Books and Brews.
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A brewery in Marquette relived the glory of bookfairs on Sunday, but with beer.

Ore Dock Brewery hosted Books and Brews with Snowbound Books. This was the second bookfair after an introductory event in August. The event featured a variety of the latest and more popular books around.

Manager at Snowbound Books Mike Walker said this event was inspired by the Scholastic Book Fair.

“Talking about how fun that was, how exciting it was, getting that opportunity to see a curated selection of books, we decided we wanted to do something like that for adults, and how better do you tie that together than throwing a beer in it,” Walker said.

Walker said they plan on doing Books and Brews again in August.

Click here to learn more about events happening at Ore Dock Brewery.

