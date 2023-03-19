One firefighter injured in garage fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a garage fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A motor home was reportedly on fire inside of a garage at 3071 18th Rd.

Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.

They entered through the front doors and extinguished the fire.

Investigators found that the motor home had been left running for approximately an hour inside the garage. A large wood stove was also being used to burn garbage. There were also plastic barrels full of garbage and cardboard along the wood stove near the motor home’s exhaust pipe.

Investigators believe the heat source of the fire was the exhaust pipe, which ignited the garbage and started the fire.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rampart and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

