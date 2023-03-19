One firefighter injured in garage fire in Escanaba

Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.
Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a garage fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A motor home was reportedly on fire inside of a garage at 3071 18th Rd.

Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.

They entered through the front doors and extinguished the fire.

Investigators found that the motor home had been left running for approximately an hour inside the garage. A large wood stove was also being used to burn garbage. There were also plastic barrels full of garbage and cardboard along the wood stove near the motor home’s exhaust pipe.

Investigators believe the heat source of the fire was the exhaust pipe, which ignited the garbage and started the fire.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rampart and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakers’ Maddie Bradford (10) works to get up a shot while defended by Jaycee Larson.
Baraga girls fall in state championship game
UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash

Latest News

TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba
TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba
DIGS celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Marquette
DIGS celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Marquette
Noquemanon Trail Network to host 2nd annual ‘Fat Skinny’ Relay
Noquemanon Trail Network to host 2nd annual ‘Fat Skinny’ Relay
Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for LGBTQ community
Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for LGBTQ community
Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival
Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival