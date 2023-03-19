NMU loses in overtime of CCHA Mason Cup Championship

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) unveiled its new logo Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The NCAA Division I men's hockey conference is scheduled to begin play in October 2021.(CCHA)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - Minnesota State defeated Northern Michigan in overtime, 3-2, to win the CCHA Mason Cup Championship Game Saturday night.

The first period saw opportunities for both teams to score but neither could find the back of the net. Andre Ghantous for the Wildcats was given a penalty shot but Keenan Rancier for Mavericks got the save to keep the game scoreless. Minnesota State had two power plays in the first period, but the Wildcats held strong finding off the Mavericks while they were down a man.

In the second period, the Wildcats broke the silence to jump in front 1-0. The Mavericks turned it over at their blue line and Alex Frye scored assisted by David Keefer to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead after two periods of play. Frye was not done as he would add another goal in the third after intercepting a pass near mid-ice and taking in all the way giving the Wildcats the 2-0 nothing advantage.

The Mavericks tried to answer by pulling their goalie late in the third and having a man advantage. The Mavericks were able to find the net with a goal scored by Ondrej Pavel to make it 2-1 with 2:17 remaining in regulation. The Mavericks did not stop there, and they added another goal, with :57 remaining, this time by Christian Fitzgerald and the score is 2-2.

Minnesota State scored the game-winning goal early in the extra period.

The game was being televised via FloHockey. FloHockey owns the broadcast rights to the game.

Minnesota State gets an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament. Michigan Tech has a chance for an at-large bid. NCAA tournament selections are slated for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show will air live on ESPNU and ESPN+ (subscription required).

