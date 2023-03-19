NMU Hosts 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Volleyball Tournament

Men’s and women’s volleyball teams from the Upper and Lower Peninsulas faced off at NMU on Saturday.
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - College volleyball club teams from all over Michigan faced off at NMU on Saturday.

NMU’s volleyball club hosts two major tournaments each year, one around St. Patrick’s Day and one around Halloween.

“It brings another level of interaction to the community,” said Jaden Young, the NMU Men’s Volleyball Club vice president. “Men’s volleyball in Michigan is one of the fastest growing men’s sports right now. So, this is just an easy way to, like, to reach out into the community and do something fun.”

Money raised from the tournament will go towards purchasing new jerseys for the NMU Volleyball Club.

The club plans to continue holding more tournaments in the years to come.

