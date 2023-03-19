Nice end to the weekend with wintry mix this week

Mild start to the week with a wintry mix mid this week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sunday is a much nicer day with plenty of sun compared to the snowy start to the weekend. Conditions are looking to be mostly mild with temperatures in the 30s. But a wintry mix is set for this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday. The first round is set to start as snow Wednesday morning that will transition into mixed precipitation and rain by the afternoon and evening.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; slightly cooler with isolated snow

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of snow increase in the overnight

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the morning with rain and mixed precip in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of mixed precip in the morning

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 20s

