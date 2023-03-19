Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large, bid in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Division 1 Hockey bracket has been announced. Two teams form the CCHA earned a spot in the tournament
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, after receiving an at-large, bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Huskies ended the season 24-10-4 and 15-7-4 in conference play. The CCHA playoff run for Michigan Tech ended after a semi-final loss to the Northern Michigan Wildcats in the Mason Cup Semi-final.

Michigan Tech received an at-large bid from the Allentown region slating them at the number three seed. The Huskies will face off against Penn State. Puck drop is set for March 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Minnesota State Mavericks also found themselves in the tournament after defeating Northern Michigan 3-2 in the Mason Cup Finals. They will matchup against St. Cloud State. Puck drop is set for March 23rd 5p.m. ET.

The Frozen Four is set for April 6th-8th in Tampa Bay. The D1 men’s hockey champions from 2022 was the University of Dever Pioneers.

