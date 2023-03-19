Marquette Mountain wraps up 2023 Spring Carnival

Patrons lined up to watch participants ski through a pool of water for the Slush Cup.
Patrons lined up to watch participants ski through a pool of water for the Slush Cup.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival finished on Sunday.

The Spring Carnival started Friday with the Freeheal Enduro in the Dark. After some delays due to the cold, the Spring Carnival ended with the Slush Cup. The event is a celebration of the seasons changing from winter to spring.

Marquette Mountain’s General Manager Kaet Johnson said this year’s Spring Carnival is looking back at the hill’s history.

“It’s the 65th season for Marquette Mountain as a ski resort, it started out as Cliff’s Ridge and switched to Marquette Mountain in the 80′s,” Johnson said. “It’s been here a long time and it’s a part of the community, and we have generations of skiers that have grown up here.”

Marquette Mountain has more activities planned for spring and summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakers’ Maddie Bradford (10) works to get up a shot while defended by Jaycee Larson.
Baraga girls fall in state championship game
UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash

Latest News

Patrons filled the second floor of Ore Dock Brewery for Books and Brews.
Ore Dock Brewery hosts Books and Brews
Keia Lee Lewis guided patrons through meditations during the class.
Barrel & Beam hosts herb crafting class
Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.
1 firefighter injured in garage fire in Escanaba
NMU Hosts 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Volleyball Tournament
NMU Hosts 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Volleyball Tournament