Marquette Mountain wraps up 2023 Spring Carnival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival finished on Sunday.

The Spring Carnival started Friday with the Freeheal Enduro in the Dark. After some delays due to the cold, the Spring Carnival ended with the Slush Cup. The event is a celebration of the seasons changing from winter to spring.

Marquette Mountain’s General Manager Kaet Johnson said this year’s Spring Carnival is looking back at the hill’s history.

“It’s the 65th season for Marquette Mountain as a ski resort, it started out as Cliff’s Ridge and switched to Marquette Mountain in the 80′s,” Johnson said. “It’s been here a long time and it’s a part of the community, and we have generations of skiers that have grown up here.”

Marquette Mountain has more activities planned for spring and summer.

