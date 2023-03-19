Diminishing lake effect snow with mild start to Spring

Moderate lake effect snow is tapering off and we’re expecting calm conditions to cap off this Saturday. The next few days are looking to be mostly mild with temperatures in the 30s for most places tomorrow. For the first day of Spring partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are expected but a wintry mix is on the way for Wednesday and parts of Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; light lake effect in the morning in the east

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy; mild air lingers with nice conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s; isolated high 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the west in the night

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; system from the west bringing rounds of snow and rain

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of a wintry mix in the morning

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

