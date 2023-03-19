Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western Upper Peninsula hosts Bowl for Kids’ Sake

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Big Brothers Big Sisters tradition returned on Saturday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western Upper Peninsula hosted Bowl for Kids’ Sake. The event returned after a three-year hiatus and was held at the Mineshaft in Houghton.

Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western Upper Peninsula, Maggie Munch, said the money from this event will go back into the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“This event is not about the bowling, it’s about having fun for a good cause, so what we do is we invite all these people who have been out in the community, raising money for our programs, to join us today,” Munch said. “It’s more of a celebration and a thank you for them, for raising money for our programs.”

Bowl for Kids’ Sake also held a silent auction, raffle, bake and book sale.

Munch says they plan on bringing this event back again next year.

Click here to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western Upper Peninsula.

