Barrel & Beam hosts herb crafting class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery offered an opportunity to connect with plants today.

Barrel and Beam Brewery hosted a herb crafting class with Botanica Quetzalli. People had the opportunity to create an herbal blend to take home and learn about the plants they picked. There was also guided meditation during the class.

The Owner of Botanica Quetzalli Keia Lee Lewis said she wants to share her Native American culture with the members of the public.

“Our elders teach us different ways to work with plants,” Lewis said. “I’m bringing some of that more intuitive knowledge to the community to help them connect with different plants and create some of their own good healing things they can do at home.”

Lewis also said they plan on doing this class again.

