33rd annual great lakes youth tournament was a success as usual

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the 33rd year in a row, Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall in Escanaba was packed to full capacity.

The Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is something that the community takes pride in. Co-Director Don E Shope said Saturday’s event featured 42 kids under 21 in three different divisions.

“Ages eight to 12, thirteen to sixteen, and seventeen to twenty,” said Shope. ”But any kid younger than eight can enter the tournament so long as they can hold a pool stick.”

Shope stated that the reason he got involved years ago Is that he wants to see the sport of pool Continue to grow.

“The only way it’s going to continue is through our youth, so if we don’t take a ground concept to keep the sport alive,” said Shope. “It’s not going to be here anymore and that’s my main purpose in doing what I do.”

Shope also went on to say that joining a pool team is another way to give young people a new hobby.

“It’s a good social outlet for the kids that keep to themselves where they can get out and mingle with other peers their age,” said Shope.

One of last year’s young winners, James Joseph, said pool can teach young people many useful traits.

“I feel like it teaches people sportsmanship and just general game playing.” Joseph.

Another player, Rylee Wellman, said playing pool will always keep you entertained.

“Because it’s fun and it gives you something to do,” said Wellman.

At the end of the tournament, awards were passed out and everyone went home with a prize.

