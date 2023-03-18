TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Spring Craft Show is back on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

The craft show has been in Escanaba for about two decades. This year, the Ruth Butler Building is filled with vendors.

“I can make anything right on the spot for you,” said Kirsten Wadeen, the owner of Kirsten’s Krafts. “I have puzzles, rock slates, tumblers, shirts and I just make it all right here for you with my printer.”

It’s a juried craft show, meaning vendors are selected by organizers and everything is homemade. Crafts range from homemade goodies to personalized gifts.

“I needed a low cost, low barrier to enter, handmade thing,” said Kevin Mayer, the owner of A Candle in the Dark. “That’s how I landed on [making candles].”

The craft show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 and kids 12 and under are free.

