Police: Man shoots 2 women in parking lot, kills himself

(Storyblocks)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot two women in Sterling Heights before running away and killing himself.

Police said in a statement that the man shot two female acquaintances in a Ruby Tuesday restaurant parking lot Friday afternoon, the Detroit News reported.

The man ran from the scene. Officers later found him nearby with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The women were taken were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Police said all three knew each other and the shooting was not random. The incident is under investigation.

