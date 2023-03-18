Marquette County annual Polar Plunge exceeds expectations

The last of the 25 Polar Plunges of the season took place this afternoon at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.
Marquette County Polar Plunge took place at the Up North Lodge.
Marquette County Polar Plunge took place at the Up North Lodge.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics Michigan.

Participants had the option to take the plunge for pledges or refrain from plunging for a fee of $20. There was a competition for best entrance into the water, and best costume. Prior to the plunge participants paraded their costumes throughout the spectators.

According to Polar Plunge Organizers, the total earned is just over $1.6 million over 25 plunges statewide.

“Our goal is to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan, and our goal was to originally raise $16,000 and we actually met that about a month ago,” said Carla White, Marquette County Polar Plunge organizer. “So we raised it to $30,000 and we have just surpassed $30,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.”

The earnings and the weather made this a special year for the Marquette County Polar Plunge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
wluc
Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Baraga players begin to celebrate their team’s 46-44 win over Fowler on Thursday at Breslin...
Baraga girls to play for state championship

Latest News

The Winter Roots festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different...
Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival
Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches young ones about wild animals and...
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts Wild Kratts themed event
Gwinn Board of Education interviews one of their trustee candidates.
Gwinn School District Board of Education to fill empty seats on Monday
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed from Harvey to Munising due to blowing snow