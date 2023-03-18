Marquette County annual Polar Plunge exceeds expectations

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics Michigan.

Participants had the option to take the plunge for pledges or refrain from plunging for a fee of $20. There was a competition for best entrance into the water, and best costume. Prior to the plunge participants paraded their costumes throughout the spectators.

According to Polar Plunge Organizers, the total earned is just over $1.6 million over 25 plunges statewide.

“Our goal is to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan, and our goal was to originally raise $16,000 and we actually met that about a month ago,” said Carla White, Marquette County Polar Plunge organizer. “So we raised it to $30,000 and we have just surpassed $30,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.”

The earnings and the weather made this a special year for the Marquette County Polar Plunge.

