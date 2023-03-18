M-28 closed from Harvey to Munising due to blowing snow

(WLUC) - As of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, M-28 is closed from Kawbawgam Road in Chocolay Township to Westshore Drive in Munising because of no visibility, the Michigan State Police said.

According to the Michigan State Police, alternate routes will be have to be sought. The Alger and Marquette County Road Commissions have been trying to avoid closing this stretch of road, and there have been “so many crashes and the visibility is nonexistent.”

There is no estimated reopening time.

Motorists should use extra caution when taking the alternate route of M-94 through Alger County, as the conditions are very treacherous along this route also.

