Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts Wild Kratts themed event

Educational children’s show themed event for kids at Ishpeming Library.
Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches young ones about wild animals and...
Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches young ones about wild animals and things having to do with their biology.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches children about wild animals and their biology. The Ishpeming Carnegie Library wanted to host a program for children who are excited about wildlife.

The event had a book reading, a Wild Kratts video clip, as well as crafting animal prints and figurines out of play-doh.

The WNMU education engagement coordinator says the goal is to curate some of the high quality and free programming into programs for the kids.

“On the Michigan Learning Channel and PBS Learning Media and PBS Kids,” said Emily Roussin, WMNU Michigan Learning Channel education engagement coordinator. “And bring that into the community free of charge for all ages to engage with that educational content and share those free educational resources that are available to teachers and parents and families and children.”

If you’re looking for other educational events, Peter White Public Library provides pop-up events for children every second Saturday of the month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
wluc
Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Baraga players begin to celebrate their team’s 46-44 win over Fowler on Thursday at Breslin...
Baraga girls to play for state championship

Latest News

Marquette County Polar Plunge took place at the Up North Lodge.
Marquette County annual Polar Plunge exceeds expectations
The Winter Roots festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different...
Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival
Gwinn Board of Education interviews one of their trustee candidates.
Gwinn School District Board of Education to fill empty seats on Monday
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed from Harvey to Munising due to blowing snow