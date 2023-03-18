Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts Wild Kratts themed event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches children about wild animals and their biology. The Ishpeming Carnegie Library wanted to host a program for children who are excited about wildlife.

The event had a book reading, a Wild Kratts video clip, as well as crafting animal prints and figurines out of play-doh.

The WNMU education engagement coordinator says the goal is to curate some of the high quality and free programming into programs for the kids.

“On the Michigan Learning Channel and PBS Learning Media and PBS Kids,” said Emily Roussin, WMNU Michigan Learning Channel education engagement coordinator. “And bring that into the community free of charge for all ages to engage with that educational content and share those free educational resources that are available to teachers and parents and families and children.”

If you’re looking for other educational events, Peter White Public Library provides pop-up events for children every second Saturday of the month.

