Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival

The Hiawatha Music Co-op hosted its 4th Winter Roots festival this afternoon.
The Winter Roots festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different...
The Winter Roots festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different music genres and styles. This event involved an Ottawa Valley Fiddle Workshop with April Verch.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Winter Roots Festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different music genres and styles. Saturday’s event involved an Ottawa Valley Fiddle Workshop with April Verch.

The executive director of Hiawatha Music Co-op says the idea for this festival was born to inspire local musicians to hone their skills and to learn from masters.

“What we hope to achieve is lighting that fire in our community,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-op executive director. “The people in our community, who might think traditional music is just passe or dumb or not cool. It’s very cool and it’s not passe at all!”

The Hiawatha Music Co-op is responsible for the Hiawatha Music Festival in the summers as well.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
wluc
Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Baraga players begin to celebrate their team’s 46-44 win over Fowler on Thursday at Breslin...
Baraga girls to play for state championship

Latest News

Marquette County Polar Plunge took place at the Up North Lodge.
Marquette County annual Polar Plunge exceeds expectations
Wild Kratts is a longstanding children’s show that teaches young ones about wild animals and...
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts Wild Kratts themed event
Gwinn Board of Education interviews one of their trustee candidates.
Gwinn School District Board of Education to fill empty seats on Monday
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed from Harvey to Munising due to blowing snow