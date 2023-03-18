Hiawatha Music Co-op hosts Winter Roots Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Winter Roots Festival is a tradition that allows people to come and learn about different music genres and styles. Saturday’s event involved an Ottawa Valley Fiddle Workshop with April Verch.

The executive director of Hiawatha Music Co-op says the idea for this festival was born to inspire local musicians to hone their skills and to learn from masters.

“What we hope to achieve is lighting that fire in our community,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-op executive director. “The people in our community, who might think traditional music is just passe or dumb or not cool. It’s very cool and it’s not passe at all!”

The Hiawatha Music Co-op is responsible for the Hiawatha Music Festival in the summers as well.

