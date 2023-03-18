Gwinn School District Board of Education to fill empty seats on Monday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Gwinn School District is about to fill two empty seats on its school board.

Saturday morning, the Gwinn School District’s Board of Education met with nine candidates for the two empty trustee positions.

The district includes three schools and just under 1,000 students.

The board said they want a candidate who is willing to put the district first.

“We’re trying to find candidates that can look beyond personal biases and personal beliefs,” said Gwinn School District Board of Education President John Waldo. “And work collectively as a board and focus on education for our kids.”

The board plans to decide who will be filling the empty seats before their next meeting on Monday night.

TV6 and FOX UP will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

