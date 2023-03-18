Baraga girls lead at halftime in state championship game
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga Vikings lead at halftime of the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Championship Game.
Baraga is up 27-22 over Maple City Glen Lake at the Breslin Center. Baraga’s Corina Jahfetson leads all scorers with 14 points.
This is Baraga’s first-ever appearance in the championship game.
The game is available on Bally Sports Detroit.
Live Stats: http://ow.ly/MfuO50NlQHs
