Baraga girls lead at halftime in state championship game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga Vikings lead at halftime of the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Championship Game.

Baraga is up 27-22 over Maple City Glen Lake at the Breslin Center. Baraga’s Corina Jahfetson leads all scorers with 14 points.

This is Baraga’s first-ever appearance in the championship game.

The game is available on Bally Sports Detroit.

Live Stats: http://ow.ly/MfuO50NlQHs

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.