Baraga girls lead at halftime in state championship game

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga Vikings lead at halftime of the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Championship Game.

Baraga is up 27-22 over Maple City Glen Lake at the Breslin Center. Baraga’s Corina Jahfetson leads all scorers with 14 points.

This is Baraga’s first-ever appearance in the championship game.

The game is available on Bally Sports Detroit.

Live Stats: http://ow.ly/MfuO50NlQHs

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
wluc
Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 35 cases of blastomycosis among Billerud Mill workers to date
Baraga players begin to celebrate their team’s 46-44 win over Fowler on Thursday at Breslin...
Baraga girls to play for state championship

Latest News

Baraga Vikings
Baraga Vikings Girls Basketball team playing in state final game Saturday
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Fowler vs. Baraga
Baraga girls to play for state championship Saturday
Baraga players begin to celebrate their team’s 46-44 win over Fowler on Thursday at Breslin...
Baraga girls to play for state championship