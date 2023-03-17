Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times

This morning, a storm system is moving through the region with the first round of snow. It’s wet heavy snow creating slushy road conditions. This round clears out around midday. There will be a break for several hours this afternoon. Then, an upper-level low in the jetstream will dig into the region bringing colder air. This will kick off our second round being lake effect snow this evening. It will expand across the west and northern half of the U.P. through tomorrow afternoon. For today plan on wet slushy road conditions with winds becoming breezy. The impacts will be greater tomorrow with powdery snow and patchy white-out conditions from gusty winds near Lak Superior. Northwest winds will gust around 40-45mph, which could also cause lakeshore flooding and some power outages. Additional snow amounts through tomorrow evening range 8″-12″ in the west, 6-12″ in the east, 1-3″ in the south, and 6″-12″ in the north-central. Totals could range from 12-18″ in some isolated higher elevations.

Radar>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Alerts>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Today: Wet snow during the morning then breezy with light snow this afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Lake effect snow west and north. Windy and chilly

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precip

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precip

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.