UP space startup honored as a Michigan Best Small Business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kall Morris Inc (KMI) has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Michigan Best Small Business by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB).

KMI is an orbital debris research company focused on Active Debris Removal (ADR) for keeping space clear for all. The company aims for a commercially viable system for ADR of legacy assets. These include significant debris objects that are often unprepared, uncontrolled and potentially unrecognizable.

“The co-founders of KMI came back to Michigan because we recognize the inherent benefits to living and working here, so it’s delightful to be recognized again by Michigan for giving benefits back to the state,” said Troy M. Morris, co-founder and director of operations. “Our work is focused on space services, but it’s all to protect what we enjoy here on the ground.”

KMI will be acknowledged for the Best Small Business Award on stage at the in-person awards ceremony during the 19th annual MCSB Gala on May 2, 2023. The event will gather over 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award recipients.

“MCSB has always prided itself on its spirit of collaboration and celebration. We love seeing our awardees celebrating one another’s success and sharing in this amazing moment is each awardee’s journey. It’s true, success is best when it is shared,” said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB board chair.

KMI, located in Marquette, Michigan, was formed in November of 2019 by three Northern Michigan University alums. The company is noted for multiple U.S. Space Force contracts and an upcoming ISS mission of their technology.

“With our Marquette office and workshop undergoing construction, our ISS experiment in the works, and with ongoing investment from across the state, country, and world, our mission continues to gather support everywhere we turn, because some many see the benefit in #KeepingSpaceClearForAll,” said Morris.

Companies nominated for the Best Small Business Award must be Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs), Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), or SmartZone headquartered in Michigan.

Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:

Demonstrated growth as a small business

Embodiment of the American entrepreneurial spirit

Strength of the relationship with the SBDC, PTAC or SmartZone

Additional information and ticket information can be found at here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.