St. Patrick’s Day storm snow removal

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On this St. Patrick’s Day, many Yoopers are spending the day shoveling.

Before people can don their shamrocks and their lucky greens, there is a bit of snow removal required. Negaunee residents say shoveling is the only way to go for this storm, as the snow is too wet and slippery to snow blow.

Kim O’Neill says this hasn’t been the worst of the winter storms, but it still hasn’t been convenient.

“This is definitely not the worst, but I’m running out of room that’s for sure. The banks are getting pretty high, so I’m hoping it’s getting close to the end of winter,” says O’Neill.

Be careful when driving in winter storms and remember that spring is on the way.

