MSP and Aspirus representatives provide safety tips for winter storm conditions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter storm conditions continue to blow wet snow around the western U.P., particularly in the Houghton and Keweenaw County areas.

By 12:30 Friday afternoon, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Post 87 in Calumet had reports of several road-related accidents.

“We’ve had a higher level of slide-offs as well as traffic crashes today than we’ve seen in the last several weeks,” said MSP Calumet Post 87 Shift Supervisor Sgt. Russell Larson. “Most of it weather-related with the wet, heavy snow causing slick road conditions.”

The MSP is encouraging drivers to prepare accordingly for the conditions. This includes giving yourself extra time to get to your destinations and increasing your following distance.

Russell also advises packing for an emergency, particularly for when your vehicle becomes stuck in the snow.

“Make sure that you have emergency supplies in your vehicle with you,” continued Larson. “A shovel to help you to get unstuck if you end up stuck in a snow bank somewhere, and some extra food and water in your vehicle in case you have to shelter in your vehicle.”

On the other hand, Aspirus Health Care wants people to ensure their homes are well stocked as well.

Aspirus suggests having non-perishable food and batteries on hand and double-checking your heat sources.

“If you’re heating your home, whether that be with propane or fuel oil, just make sure that those tanks are topped off in the coming days of the expected storm,” said Aspirus Environment of Care and Emergency Management Projects Admin. Joe Panijan. “And then also making sure that your furnace vents are cleared out outside your house.”

They also encourage checking carbon monoxide sensors, charging phones and keeping a small radio handy.

As of this story’s publication, a storm warning is currently in effect for the western and central U.P. until 2 p.m. eastern time Saturday afternoon. This may be subject to change if the storm continues to stay in the area.

