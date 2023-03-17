Moderate to heavy snow heading into weekend

Hazards you can expect throughout tomorrow
Hazards you can expect throughout tomorrow(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low pressure to the northeast is the driving force behind the moderate to heavy lake effect snow that is set to last through tonight and most of tomorrow. Roads are looking to be covered in wet heavy snow so plan ahead if you are looking to drive at any point tonight and tomorrow. Snow will only let up once Saturday evening approaches but some lingering light lake effect snow can be expected. We’ll see a break from the snow once the first day of Spring rolls around next Monday.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Tonight: Moderate to heavy lake effect snow; windy conditions 40 MPH wind gusts expected

>Lows: High 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Lingering lake effect snow throughout most of the day; tapers off by late evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; isolated lake effect snow in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy; mild air settles in

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers with scattered snow chances

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered wintry mix

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of a wintry mix

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York

Latest News

Rounds of snow expected as storm moves through
Rounds of snow expected as storm moves through
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
wluc
Winter storm brings two rounds of snow and hazardous conditions at times
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick's Day