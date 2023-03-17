Moderate to heavy snow heading into weekend

A low pressure to the northeast is the driving force behind the moderate to heavy lake effect snow that is set to last through tonight and most of tomorrow. Roads are looking to be covered in wet heavy snow so plan ahead if you are looking to drive at any point tonight and tomorrow. Snow will only let up once Saturday evening approaches but some lingering light lake effect snow can be expected. We’ll see a break from the snow once the first day of Spring rolls around next Monday.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Tonight: Moderate to heavy lake effect snow; windy conditions 40 MPH wind gusts expected

>Lows: High 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Lingering lake effect snow throughout most of the day; tapers off by late evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; isolated lake effect snow in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy; mild air settles in

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers with scattered snow chances

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered wintry mix

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of a wintry mix

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.