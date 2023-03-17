Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ community

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Jordyn Burrell and WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People within Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community will now be better protected against discrimination.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act into law Thursday. The expansion prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender or identity or expression in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, housing and real estate.

The expansion passed the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives earlier in March.

The signing was hailed by many members of the community, including Jey’nice Poindexter, with the Trans Sistas of Colors Project, who stated that the amending of the Elliot-Larsen Act means “freedoms, rights, and recognition fully for all Michiganders under law.”

Natalie Popadich, a trans woman, expressed gratitude for the bill, stating that it protects not only her but also her trans son and future generations.

“Putting this into the law just really protects him and the future for employment, housing, you know leaving every door open for him,” Popadich said.

Whitmer, whose oldest daughter has come out as gay, said that this new law hits home for her. She added that bigotry is bad for business and that freedom and opportunity will drive economic growth.

The expanded Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act takes effect next year.

