Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for LGBTQ community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act was signed into law in 1976.

It banned discrimination in Michigan against anyone on the basis of “religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.”

This week, the Michigan Senate and House passed an amendment to the law that explicitly includes protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. Specifically, the bill stops someone from being fired, evicted, or otherwise discriminated against because they are a member of the LGBTQ community.

U.P. Rainbow Pride says the expansion is especially important to the U.P.

“Specifically in the Upper Peninsula where jobs tend to be few and far between, having this added protection from the State, meaning that LGBT people can be open about who they are and also compete for the same jobs without fear of discrimination, is especially important here,” said Alex Lehto-Clark, U.P. Rainbow Pride secretary.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the expansion into law on Thursday.

