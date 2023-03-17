Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for LGBTQ community

Pride flag
Pride flag(MGN)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act was signed into law in 1976.

It banned discrimination in Michigan against anyone on the basis of “religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.”

This week, the Michigan Senate and House passed an amendment to the law that explicitly includes protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. Specifically, the bill stops someone from being fired, evicted, or otherwise discriminated against because they are a member of the LGBTQ community.

U.P. Rainbow Pride says the expansion is especially important to the U.P.

“Specifically in the Upper Peninsula where jobs tend to be few and far between, having this added protection from the State, meaning that LGBT people can be open about who they are and also compete for the same jobs without fear of discrimination, is especially important here,” said Alex Lehto-Clark, U.P. Rainbow Pride secretary.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the expansion into law on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
Crash
5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York

Latest News

Finlandia Foundation National is making efforts to preserve Hancock’s Finnish Heritage
Finlandia Foundation National is making efforts to preserve Hancock’s Finnish Heritage
Nordic skiers on the Noquemanon Tral Network.
Noquemanon Trail Network to host 2nd annual ‘Fat Skinny’ Relay
Marquette Symphony Orchestra celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with ‘Fiddle Flash Mob’
Marquette Symphony Orchestra celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with ‘Fiddle Flash Mob’
Iron Mountain Public Schools bond proposal looks to address vacant middle school, additional...
Iron Mountain Public Schools bond proposal looks to address vacant middle school, additional student services
Digital rendering of the new elementary and early childhood center, located at the current...
Iron Mountain Public Schools bond proposal looks to address vacant middle school, additional student services