Marquette Symphony Orchestra celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with ‘Fiddle Flash Mob’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Patrick’s Day is marked by many different Irish practices but the Marquette Symphony Orchestra decided to take it one step further Friday.

They hosted a 20-minute ‘Fiddle Flash Mob’ at three Marquette drinkeries – the Courtyards, Blackrocks Brewery, and DIGS. Playing traditional Irish songs, they entertained while people danced, drank, and absorbed the culture of the holiday.

Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert master Janis Peterson says the symphony was looking forward to the opportunity to play a different kind of music.

“Well it’s always good PR for the symphony to see that we’re just real people, and we like to play all kinds of music. Not just the stuffy kind, like some people think. Also, it’s just really fun for all of us to play together in a different setting,” said Peterson.

