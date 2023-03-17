Marquette innovator, business leader Dave Ollila to present at next Economic Club of Marquette County meeting

The meeting is Monday at 5:30 p.m.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette innovator and business leader will be featured at Monday’s Economic Club of Marquette County meeting.

The evening featuring Dave Ollila begins at 5:30 p.m. at Marquette’s Ramada Inn. Click here for information on getting tickets to the meeting.

Watch the above interview from Friday’s TV6 Morning News to learn more about Ollila’s message.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate

Latest News

Marquette innovator, business leader Dave Ollila
Marquette innovator, business leader Dave Ollila to present at next Economic Club of Marquette County meeting
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
The Houghton County Road Commission is asking drivers to be cautious on the roads during the...
Houghton, Ontonagon county road commissions ready for snow storm
Michigan expands Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ community