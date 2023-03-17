March Madness spurs increase in vasectomies, says Sparrow doctor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s common medical advice for men to take it easy for a few days after getting a vasectomy, and apparently, March Madness is the perfect time to do it.

Dr. Richard Bennett, a urologist with Sparrow Health, said there’s an increase in vasectomies during the annual college basketball tournament.

“I think what it is is a lot of guys are looking for something they could do for the two or three days where they might be in a little lower activity level,” Bennett said. “Doing a vasectomy on a Thursday or Friday and having two or three days of basketball to catch up on I think appeals to a lot of guys.”

Bennett said if someone is planning a few days of low activity and happens to be a basketball fan, this is the perfect time to spend some extra time around the house on the couch and perhaps even take Friday off work for the first round of the tournament.

He added that there are more vasectomy appointments during the final three months of the year, as many people who have their second or third child hit their deductible for the year during that time.

