Leprechauns gather for 2nd annual Shamrock Sprint

Participants dressed in St. Patrick’s Day costumes competed in a one-mile sprint in Marquette.
Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar have teamed up to throw an early St....
Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar have teamed up to throw an early St. Patrick’s Day celebratory run.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar have teamed up to throw an early St. Patrick’s Day celebratory run. Participants get a Shamrock Sprint pint glass and a $5 drink chip for The Courtyards. The overall male and female winner will both win a $50 gift certificate to Queen City Running Company.

Queen City Running’s event coordinator said this is a fun way to change up their normal group run for St. Patrick’s Day.

“It kind of just turned into a glorified group run, something a little bit fun and different with the one mile,” said Paige Du Bois, Queen City Running Company general manager and event coordinator. “Typically, we have those 5ks or 10ks going on. Just kind of had a little bit of inspiration to do something different. We thought the one mile was appealing to all abilities, and just something fun to do with costumes.”

There was also a best costume award for the participant with the best outfit.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

