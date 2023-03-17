Iron Mountain wine bar ‘Oddfellows’ celebrates opening night

The restaurant is located on South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain, across from the Dickinson County Library.
Table setting at Oddfellows Wine Bar in Iron Mountain
Table setting at Oddfellows Wine Bar in Iron Mountain(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A wine bar in Iron Mountain celebrated its opening night Thursday night.

Staff was putting the finishing touches on the bar last month. Now, after a successful soft opening, the restaurant is officially open.

Customers can visit the wine bar from Thursday through Sunday. Staff said they are excited to bring new selections of food and drink to the area.

“We have quite a few reservations for the weekend. I think we have a couple hundred on the books already. We are excited to see how tonight goes,” said Jesse Land, Oddfellows co-owner.

Land thanks the restaurant staff for their dedication so far, and he said he is excited to see the support grow.

Oddfellows is located on South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain, across from the Dickinson County Library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day

Latest News

Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar have teamed up to throw an early St....
Leprechauns gather for 2nd annual Shamrock Sprint
This month's Science on Tap event at Ore Dock Brewing Company focused on Blue-Spotted...
Blue-Spotted Salamander presentation at Ore Dock Brewing Company
The robot was given to the department by the U.S. Army as part of a surplus program.
Menominee Police Department showcases robot to students
NMU student entrepreneurs gathered in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.
Northern Michigan University hosts Big Pitch event