Iron Mountain wine bar ‘Oddfellows’ celebrates opening night

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A wine bar in Iron Mountain celebrated its opening night Thursday night.

Staff was putting the finishing touches on the bar last month. Now, after a successful soft opening, the restaurant is officially open.

Customers can visit the wine bar from Thursday through Sunday. Staff said they are excited to bring new selections of food and drink to the area.

“We have quite a few reservations for the weekend. I think we have a couple hundred on the books already. We are excited to see how tonight goes,” said Jesse Land, Oddfellows co-owner.

Land thanks the restaurant staff for their dedication so far, and he said he is excited to see the support grow.

Oddfellows is located on South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain, across from the Dickinson County Library.

