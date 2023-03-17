Friends of Peter White Public Library hold used book sale

There are a variety of used books available.
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Friends of Peter White Public Library are raising money for the library by selling used books.

The used book sale began Thursday and will go through Saturday afternoon in the community room at Peter White Public Library

Available books include a variety of genres from romance to encyclopedias, as well as artwork and audiovisual media.

The Library’s Development Director Heather Steltenpohl says the turnout this year has been great despite the weather.

“Last night was our presale for three hours. We had about 100 people and you know it was pouring rain in Marquette,” said Steltenpohl. “But you know us yoopers, we get out and support our stuff.”

Saturday morning, everything will be half off from 9:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. and there will be a bag sale in the afternoon from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Funds raised from the sale will go towards keeping Peter White’s selection current and providing youth and teen programs.

