Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They’ll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for bankruptcy protection
FILE - The genetic sequences were uploaded to the world’s biggest public virus database in late...
New COVID origins data suggests pandemic linked to animals
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee 74-58...
March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina chasing third title