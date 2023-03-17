Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On March 14, Escanaba Public Safety responded to a report of a man identifying themselves as a police officer at a business in the 900 block of N. Lincoln Rd.
Investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Shawn LeClaire of Escanaba. LeClaire walked into the business, identified himself as a police officer, demanded to use the restroom and threatened to arrest a worker before leaving.
LeClaire was arrested on a misdemeanor for impersonating a peace officer.
