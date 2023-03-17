DIGS celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Patrick’s Day marks the 6th year in business for DIGS bar and restaurant in Marquette.

Staff say the bar has an Irish-inspired dinner with roasted corned beef and braised cabbage along with baby red potatoes, carrots, marble rye, honey Guinness butter and corned beef jus.

It also has a selection of Irish beers and whiskeys to wash it down and live music until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Digs Co-Owner Patrick Digneit is excited to be celebrating the 6-year milestone.

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 6 years. We made it through a pandemic and we’re still going, and a lot of restaurants didn’t. So, we can’t thank the Marquette community enough for coming in and supporting us here,” Digneit said.

DIGS will also be holding a party brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Digneit said there will be Eggo waffle nachos, drink specials, champagne bottle service and biscuits and gravy.

