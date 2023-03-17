‘Chain of Love’ event raises $500 for Special Olympics Programs

Chain of Love : BPA Members, Griffin Johnson, Nathan Howes, and Tregan Lippens, present a check...
Chain of Love : BPA Members, Griffin Johnson, Nathan Howes, and Tregan Lippens, present a check to Area 1 Special Olympics Director, Becky Carey, and many of the local athletes as they hold up the 500-link “Chain of Love” at Saturday’s U.P. Regional Basketball Tournament held at the Escanaba High School Gymnasium.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College student club and Business Professionals of America presented a 500 link long “Chain of Love” to Special Olympians this past Saturday.

The Bay College and the LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) raised $500.00 in donations for the Special Olympics program of Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee counties. The event was held at the U.P. Regional Basketball Tournament held at the Escanaba High School Gymnasium.

The BPA club thanks the faculty, staff, students and community members for their support of the Chain of Love event for Area 1 Special Olympics.

To learn more about Business Professionals of America, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
NWS winter storm alerts in effect through Saturday -- heavy, blowing snow driven by north winds...
Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate

Latest News

Escanaba man impersonating police officer demands to use restroom and threatens to arrest employee
WLUC
The Hope Survey
KMI logo- courtesy of KMI
UP space startup honored as a Michigan Best Small Business
Firefighters, police officers face off in 39th annual Pigs-N-Heat
Firefighters, police officers face off in 39th annual Pigs-N-Heat