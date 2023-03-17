‘Chain of Love’ event raises $500 for Special Olympics Programs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College student club and Business Professionals of America presented a 500 link long “Chain of Love” to Special Olympians this past Saturday.

The Bay College and the LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) raised $500.00 in donations for the Special Olympics program of Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee counties. The event was held at the U.P. Regional Basketball Tournament held at the Escanaba High School Gymnasium.

The BPA club thanks the faculty, staff, students and community members for their support of the Chain of Love event for Area 1 Special Olympics.

To learn more about Business Professionals of America, click here.

